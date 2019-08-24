|
|
Marjorie Jean Taylor, known to all as Margie, nee Bader, 86, Lonedell, departed this life Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family.
Margie was born Feb. 10, 1933, in St. Louis, the daughter of Elmer Mathias Bader and wife Mabel, nee Pierce. On Aug. 4, 1954, she was united in marriage to Royal Clark Daniel Taylor, and four children came to bless this union.
Margie was a Christian, and most recently attended First Christian Church in Washington. She was a faithful wife, traveling with Royal during his 24-year military career. They lived in seven states, and no matter where she lived, Margie remained a vigilant Christian, volunteering to be of service to others. During the years they lived in Fort Worth, Texas, she was employed as a secretary at a physician's office. One of Margie's favorite pastimes was putting on puppet shows at churches and schools. She gave of her time to care for the ill whenever it was needed. She was a talented, outgoing person, and enjoyed painting, sewing, knitting and crochet. Many of her paintings graced the walls of her home, and she often wore garments she made. Gardening was another of her hobbies. After Royal retired and they moved back to St. Clair, Margie owned and operated Floral Expressions in St. Clair for about 10 years. She was an avid reader and took college classes in her adult life. What meant most to her was time spent with her family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will live on in their hearts forever.
Margie is survived by one son, Jeffrey Taylor and wife Jayne, St. Clair, two daughters, Susan Taylor, Lonedell, and Melissa Peterson and husband Ben, San Antonio, Texas; two brothers, Gordon Bader, Neosho, and David Bader, Cuba, Mo.; one sister, Jeanniene Baker, Troy; two siblings-in-law, Norma Bader, O'Fallon, and Roger Rapplean, Wentzville; six grandchildren, Matthew Taylor and wife Emily, Benjamin Taylor, all of Fort Worth, Texas, Joshua Taylor, St. Clair, Jeremiah Taylor and wife Leah, High Ridge, Timothy Peterson, San Antonio, Texas, and Abigail Peterson, College Station, Texas; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Royal Taylor; one son, Timothy Joel Taylor; her parents, Elmer and Mabel Bader; two brothers, Sherwood and Douglas Bader; and three sisters, Naomi Marler, Eileen Norton and Karen Rapplean.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Chris Strickland officiating.
Interment was in Prospect Cemetery, Lonedell.
Memorials may be made to Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), 3755 Mansell Road, Alpharetta, GA 30022.
The Taylor family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 24, 2019