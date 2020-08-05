Marjorie M. Ferguson, nee Parnell, 96, Washington, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.
Marjorie, daughter of the late Eckless Parnell and wife Ethel, nee Willis, was born July 23, 1924, in St. Louis. Marjorie worked at the Chesterfield Inn for many years as a waitress.
Among her survivors are her son, Glennon Ferguson, Defiance; two step-grandchildren, Kimberly Martin and Christopher Bruce; step-great-grandchildren, Kory Martin, Mason Bruce and Miranda Bruce; Steven and David Gilbert, who were like sons to Marjorie; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Glennon Ferguson; longtime partner, Milton "Ray" Gilbert; daughter-in-law, Nikki Ferguson; and two siblings, Virginia and Harlon.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, from noon to 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m.
Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Washington.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.