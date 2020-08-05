1/1
Marjorie M. Ferguson
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie M. Ferguson, nee Parnell, 96, Washington, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.

Marjorie, daughter of the late Eckless Parnell and wife Ethel, nee Willis, was born July 23, 1924, in St. Louis. Marjorie worked at the Chesterfield Inn for many years as a waitress.

Among her survivors are her son, Glennon Ferguson, Defiance; two step-grandchildren, Kimberly Martin and Christopher Bruce; step-great-grandchildren, Kory Martin, Mason Bruce and Miranda Bruce; Steven and David Gilbert, who were like sons to Marjorie; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Glennon Ferguson; longtime partner, Milton "Ray" Gilbert; daughter-in-law, Nikki Ferguson; and two siblings, Virginia and Harlon.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, from noon to 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m.

Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Washington.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved