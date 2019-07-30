Home

Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral services for Marjorie Woodard, 95, Henderson, Ky., were held Monday, July 29, at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel in Kentucky.
Burial followed at Fernwood Cemetery, Henderson, Ky.
Visitation took place Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Woodard passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at North Park Nursing Center, Evansville, Ind.
She is survived by one son, Bryan Magnus and wife Jane, Inlet Beach, Fla., one daughter, B.J. Hutcheson, Logansport, Ind., many more relatives and friends.
The family was served by Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson, Ky.
Published in The Missourian on July 30, 2019
