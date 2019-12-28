|
Mark Anthony Winistoerfer, 50, Villa Ridge, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Mark, son of Louis J. Winistoerfer and wife Marie, nee Manhart, was born Dec. 27, 1968, in Washington. Mark received his education at St. John the Baptist Catholic Grade School and Washington High School. He was employed at Berry Hauling when he started his career. Mark had been employed with River Stone Quarry for over 20 years.
Mark was united in marriage to Kelley Luaders, and the couple made their home in Villa Ridge. Mark was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Villa Ridge. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also was an NHRA drag racer and had race cars of his own. While he enjoyed his hobbies, Mark will be remembered most for being a devoted father and family man. Mark loved family vacations, spending time with his family and friends, and living his life to the fullest.
He is survived by two daughters, Tiffany and Samantha Winistoerfer, both of Villa Ridge; his significant other, Shelly Ketsenburg, and her sons, Phil and Jeff, all of Villa Ridge; his mother, Marie Winistoerfer, Villa Ridge; his siblings, Judy Rieger, Kathy Berry and husband Jerry, David Winistoerfer and wife Juanita, Ricky Winistoerfer and wife Sandy, Tina Winistoerfer and Robbie Winistoerfer; two nephews, Tyler and Justin; his other nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his wife, Kelley Winistoerfer; his father, Joseph Winistoerfer; one brother, Dennis Winistoerfer; one sister, Katie Roesner; and one sister-in-law, Nik-Nik Winistoerfer.
A funeral Mass was held Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Villa Ridge, with the Rev. Timothy Foy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Winistoerfer Children's Education Fund.
The Winistoerfer family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 28, 2019