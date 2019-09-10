|
A funeral service for Mark C. Mendez, 40, St. Clair, was held Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation was Tuesday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Mendez died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Washington.
He is survived by his fianceé, Ashley Downey, St. Clair; one son, Gavin Mendez, Union; three daughters, Dacey Mendez, Madison Mendez, and Danielle Mendez, all of Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 10, 2019