|
|
|
A memorial service for Mark Denton Becker, 63, Pacific, will be Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11:30 a.m. at The Ridge Baptist Church, Villa Ridge.
Visitation will be held before the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Mr. Becker passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Becker, nee Fortner, Pacific; stepdaughter, Kristen Leuthauser and husband Jason, Union; stepson Austin Kovis, Pacific; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 4, 2020