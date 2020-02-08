|
Mark Denton Becker, 63, Pacific, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Mark was born Sept. 8, 1956, in St. Louis, to Rollin and Helen Marie, nee Myers, Becker. Mark served the community of Pacific as a volunteer firefighter and dispatcher, and retired after 31 years as a police officer. Mark loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them in Branson.
Mark is survived by his wife, Diana, nee Fortner, Becker; two stepchildren, Kristen and husband Jason Leuthauser, Union, and Austin Kovis, Pacific; and one grandson, Tyler Leuthauser. He is also survived by three siblings, Jan and husband John Birdsall, Villa Ridge, Paul and wife Darla Becker, Eureka, and Kathy Buss, Fenton; many nieces, nephews and greatnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Lorne Becker.
Visitation for Mark will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at The Ridge Baptist Church, 51 Highway M, Villa Ridge. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Roger Johnson officiating.
Services are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 8, 2020