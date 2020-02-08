Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
The Ridge Baptist Church
Villa Ridge, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
The Ridge Baptist Church
Villa Ridge, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark D. Becker


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark D. Becker Obituary
Mark Denton Becker, 63, Pacific, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Mark was born Sept. 8, 1956, in St. Louis, to Rollin and Helen Marie, nee Myers, Becker. Mark served the community of Pacific as a volunteer firefighter and dispatcher, and retired after 31 years as a police officer. Mark loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them in Branson.

Mark is survived by his wife, Diana, nee Fortner, Becker; two stepchildren, Kristen and husband Jason Leuthauser, Union, and Austin Kovis, Pacific; and one grandson, Tyler Leuthauser. He is also survived by three siblings, Jan and husband John Birdsall, Villa Ridge, Paul and wife Darla Becker, Eureka, and Kathy Buss, Fenton; many nieces, nephews and greatnephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Lorne Becker.

Visitation for Mark will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at The Ridge Baptist Church, 51 Highway M, Villa Ridge. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Roger Johnson officiating.

Services are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -