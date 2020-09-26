Mark Owen Meyers, 56, Labadie, departed this life in his home Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Mark was born in Clayton, Jan. 26, 1964, son of Melvin Marion Meyers Sr. and Virginia Lee Huntington. On Nov. 9, 1996, he started sharing his life with Regina Beth Byrum and their families were joined as one.
Mark was a member of United Pilgrim Church in Labadie, and believed in the Lord as his Savior. He was a mechanic by trade, and truly loved the work he did. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching NASCAR. He loved to pick on the people who he cared about most, and even though he could sometimes be hard-headed, what brought him the most joy was time spent with his family and many friends. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will be remembered by them all.
A kind and loving spouse, father, son, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and great friend to many, Mark will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved him.
Mark is survived by his spouse, Regina Byrum, Labadie; three sons, Timothy Palazzolo, Festus, Darren Meyers and William Meyers, both of Labadie; five daughters, Amanda Palazzolo, St. Clair, Nichole Meyers and significant other Cody Maune, Union, Tiffany Sultzbaugh and husband Casey, Amanda Gibbs, all of Festus, and Geraldine Gibbs, Bonne Terre; mother, Virginia Loeffel, Mountain View; four brothers, Melvin M. Meyers Jr., known to most as Butch, St. Clair, David Meyers and wife Lori, Columbus, Ind., Bobby Loeffel and wife Nancy, Sherman, and Johnny Loeffel, Valley Park; four sisters, Angela Hutchings and husband Edward, Catawissa, Sharon McCann and husband Stacy, Robin Byse and husband James, and Linda Campbell, all of Mountain View; 12 grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Meyers Sr.; sister, Ester Loeffel; and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Meyers, known to most as Lucy, and Debbie Loeffel.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.russellcolonialfuneralhome.com
.
The family entrusted the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.