A funeral Mass for Mark Winistoerfer, 50, Villa Ridge, was held Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Villa Ridge.
Visitation was Monday, Dec. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Winistoerfer died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
He is survived by his daughters, Tiffany and Samantha Winistoerfer, both of Villa Ridge; his significant other, Shelly Ketsenburg and her sons, Phil and Jeff, all of Villa Ridge; his mother, Marie Winistoerfer, Villa Ridge; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 24, 2019