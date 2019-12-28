Home

Marlene L. Bockting


1937 - 2019
Marlene L. Bockting Obituary
Marlene Lydia Bockting, nee Pehle, 82, New Haven, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at New Haven Care Center.

Marlene, daughter of the late Edward Pehle and wife Lydia, nee Breckenkamp, was born Nov. 26, 1937, in Washington. Marlene was married to David Bockting for over 20 years. To that union, they had four children.

Marlene was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven. She worked at Kellwood for over 20 years.

Marlene is survived by a daughter, Jacquelyn Bockting, Washington; a son, Michael Bockting and wife Sandy, New Haven; two sisters, Dorothy Guese, Potosi, and Evelyn Baer, New Haven; and four grandchildren, Nicholas Kackley, Ashley Bockting, Jews Alexis and Michael Bockting.

She was preceded in death by two children, Tammy Vidas and Jeffrey Bockting; one grandchild, David Vidas; and her parents.

Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven, with the Rev. David Poe officiating.

Burial was at New Haven Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Peter's U.C.C., in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.

Arrangements were in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 28, 2019
