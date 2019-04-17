Marlene Sullentrup, nee VanBooven, 81, Washington, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Marlene was born Jan. 6, 1938, in Rhineland, to the late John and Hilda, nee Pottebaum, VanBooven. She loved her long career, assembling world-famous corn cob pipes at the Missouri Meerschaum pipe factory for 23 years. Later, she worked at Enduro Binders for another 10 years before retiring in 2003. In retirement, she was fortunate to be her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's biggest fan, wearing out several lawn chairs attending sporting, Scouting, band, dance and any other events that they were involved with. She loved to cheer them on and support their many endeavors.



Marlene is survived by seven children, Jim Sullentrup and wife Kellie, Union, Sandy Baker and husband Marvin, Robert Sullentrup, Tom Sullentrup and wife Debbie, all of Washington, Jerry Sullentrup and wife Linda, Conway, Ark., Don Sullentrup and wife Laura, and Cheryl Spratt and husband Dale, all of Washington; one brother, Ronald VanBooven and wife Pat Columbia, one sister-in-law, Ida Mae Ray, Washington; one godson, Troy Holt, St. Louis; one goddaughter, Rosie McMahan, Washington; 21 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by one daughter, Brenda Sumner; two grandsons, Nicholas Spratt and Ricky Bacon; her parents; and one sister, Joan Holt and husband Greg.



Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington.



A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, April 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church.



Interment will follow at the church cemetery.



Memorial donations are appreciated to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church or the Franklin County Honor Flight.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.