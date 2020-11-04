1/1
Marlin "Cotton" Vollmer
1956 - 2020
Marlin "Cotton" Vollmer, 63, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Marlin, son of the late Victor Vollmer and wife Catherine, nee Rolf, was born Nov. 1, 1956, in Washington. He was united in marriage to Janet Voss, June 7, 1980, at St. Gertrude Church. He was a mechanic by trade. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, boating, hunting and fishing.

Marlin is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Sara Beste and husband Chris, Maryland Heights, son, Kurt Vollmer and wife Heather, New Haven; one grandchild, Cooper Beste; brothers and sisters, Marilyn Kluesner and husband John, Marthasville, Mutzi Ley and husband Lenny, Villa Ridge, Margie Green and husband Johnny, Auxvasse, Mel Vollmer and wife Phyllis, Union, Merl Vollmer, Washington, Val Marquart and husband Terry, New Haven, Vaughn Vollmer and wife Lori, Washington, Vicky Grant and husband Kevin, New Haven, Verna Sullentrup and husband Kevin, Joe Vollmer and wife Shelley, all of Washington, Cheryl Vondera and husband George, Union, Linda Vollmer, New Haven, Rodney Vollmer and wife Cherie, Washington, and Lowell Kassebaum and wife Sue, Leslie; father- and mother-in-law, Victor and Dorothy Voss; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Dennis Voss and wife Cathy, Washington, Marilyn Fox and husband Bob, Rolla, Kenny Voss and wife Lynn, Wayne Voss and wife Kelly, all of Washington, and Jenny Voss, Leslie; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Catherine Vollmer; sister, Viola Rose Kassebaum; brother, Victor Vollmer Jr.; brother-in-law, Harvey Voss; and niece, Cathy Berliner.

A celebration of life memorial will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Gertrude Church, Krakow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or St. Gertrude School.

The Vollmer family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gertrude Church
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
