Martha L. Aycock, nee Kitch, 77, Pacific, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Martha, daughter of the late Martin Kitch and wife Martha Jane, nee Bottenfield, was born June 1, 1942, in Evansville, Ind. She received her education from North High School in Evansville, Ind. Martha was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. She also enjoyed playing bingo and listening to Elvis Presley and Queen.
Among her survivors are two children, Michele Gilley and husband Darin, Pacific, and Michael Bilodeau and significant other Deanna Bowen, Berger; brother, David Kitch and wife Linda, South Carolina state; grandchildren, Miranda White and husband Caleb, Marissa Gilley, Samantha Bilodeau, Tiana Brand, Jared Loeffel, Ashley, Christopher and Daniel Bilodeau; great-grandchildren, Lukas White and Jessalynn Geiger; other relatives and friends.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Aycock; her son, Donald Bilodeau; and her parents.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, May 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, with a memorial service beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation and memorial service will be open to the public. People who are attending will be asked to maintain a social distance of 6 feet. Seating may be limited, and people attending are welcome and encouraged to wear any type of protective face mask.
Memorial donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020