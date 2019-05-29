Martha Munnecke, nee Hackett, 81, Marthasville, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.



Martha was born Nov. 26, 1937, to John Robert and Ella Savells Hackett. She grew up in rural Little Rock, Ark., along with two older sisters, one older and one younger brother. Martha attended and graduated from Little Rock Central High. During her high school years, she was selected "Miss City Beautiful," and voted by her classmates as "Best All Around,"^ sharing that honor with her friend, Brooks Robinson.



Her college years were spent initially at Principia College, studying English. There she met her lifelong "Best All Around"^ husband, Ted Munnecke. They had two children, Merry Ella and Theo. Later, she earned her master's degree in education from Washington University. She had a teaching career of over 20 years, teaching both at Principia and Parkway School Districts.



Her adventurous spirit saw her traveling to faraway places like Africa, China, Costa Rica, Israel and the Holy Lands. Travels throughout the states on family vacations, river camping trips, a month-long solo backpack trip through Alaska, a two-week, Outward Bound Course, and a successful ascent atop The Grand Teton Mountain in Jackson, Wyo., are just a few of her other adventures.



Martha's love for gardening and flowers flourished on her place at Tamunn Farm. Daffodils, irises, roses and daylilies would be some of the flowers found in abundant bloom. Antiques were another of her passions, and she owned Marthasville Antiques, operating her business for over 30 years out of her barn. Martha always enjoyed the company of friends or visitors to Tamunn Farm, whether to look at antiques or take in the beauty of the flowering landscape.



Martha is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ted Munnecke; her daughter, Merry Ella (Demetrio) Iglesias, Houston, Texas; one son, Theo John Munnecke, Thompsonville, Mich.; one sister, Jean (Gene) German, Dryden, N.Y.; and one brother, Mel (Missy) Hackett, Perryville, Ark.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Hackett; father, John Hackett; one sister, Savelle Kaiser; and one brother, Shelby "Buddy" Hackett.



A small private service will be held by the immediate family. At a later date, a celebration of Martha's life will be scheduled.



The Munnecke family wishes to thank all who have stopped by, called or otherwise extended their love, support and condolences at this time.



In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your favorite cause.



The Munnecke family was served by Pitman Funeral, Wentzville. Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2019