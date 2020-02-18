Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Wehmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin A. Wehmeyer

Send Flowers
Marvin A. Wehmeyer Obituary
A funeral service for Marvin August Wehmeyer, 82, Rosebud, will be Friday, Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Luthern Church, Rosebud.
Burial, with full military honors, will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Gottenstroetter Funeral Home, Owensville.
Mr. Wehmeyer died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital, Columbia.
He is survived by two sons, Matt Wehmeyer and wife Kim, Washington, and Jason Wehmeyer, Columbia; one daughter, Teresa Wehmeyer, Jefferson City; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Gottenstroetter Funeral Home, Owensville.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -