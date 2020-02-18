|
A funeral service for Marvin August Wehmeyer, 82, Rosebud, will be Friday, Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Luthern Church, Rosebud.
Burial, with full military honors, will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Gottenstroetter Funeral Home, Owensville.
Mr. Wehmeyer died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital, Columbia.
He is survived by two sons, Matt Wehmeyer and wife Kim, Washington, and Jason Wehmeyer, Columbia; one daughter, Teresa Wehmeyer, Jefferson City; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Gottenstroetter Funeral Home, Owensville.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 18, 2020