Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Marvin E. Westhoelter

Marvin E. Westhoelter Obituary
A funeral Mass for Marvin E. Westhoelter, 77, Union, will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church at Port Hudson, New Haven.
Visitation will be Sept. 21, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mr. Westhoelter died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Imperial.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Westhoelter, Union; three sons, Shane Westhoelter, New Mexico state, Shawn Westhoelter and significant other Shelly Bays, Imperial, and Shadd Westhoelter and wife Lori, Sturgeon; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 13, 2019
