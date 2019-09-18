|
Marvin E. Westhoelter, 77, Union, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Imperial.
Marvin was born April 14, 1942, in Krakow, to the union of Henry Westhoelter and Amelia (Barringhaus). Marvin was baptized and confirmed at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Krakow, where he attended grade school. He would later attend St. Francis Borgia for high school and was in the graduating Class of 1960. On May 5, 1962, Marvin was united in marriage to Betty Klingsick at St. Francis Borgia Church, in Washington.
Marvin was an award-winning salesman for several industries, and retired as a professional life insurance salesman from American General Life Insurance Company. He owned and operated various businesses throughout his life. Marvin attended and was an active member of Holy Family Church and acted as the president of consult for many years. He also was a member of the Gerald Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed shooting pool, deer hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and traveling. Marvin always wanted to be busy with something.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Westhoelter, Union; three sons, Shane Westhoelter, New Mexico state, Shawn Westhoelter and significant other Shelly Bays, Imperial, and Shadd Westhoelter and wife Lori, Sturgeon; six grandchildren, Timothy Westhoelter and wife Lin, California state, Rashall Wehmeyer and husband Justin, Adrian, Joshua Westhoelter and wife Karalyn, California state, Shari Westhoelter, Hallsville, Netanya Westhoelter, California state, and Zackary Westhoelter, Imperial; four step-grandchildren, Daymen, Sami, Brittany and Devyn; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Lincoln and Ashtyn; one step- great-grandchild, McKinley; two sisters-in-law, Agnes Westhoelter, Washington, and Bonnie Gerhardt, Des Peres; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Amelia Westhoelter; two brothers, Richard Westhoelter and Harold Westhoelter; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Westhoelter; and one brother-in-law, James Gerhardt.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Holy Family Church at Port Hudson, with a Mass at 11 a.m.
Donations in memory of Marvin can be made to the or Holy Family Church of New Haven.
Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 18, 2019