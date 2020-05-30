Schuenemeyer



- 1931 - 2020 -



Marvin Glenn Schuenemeyer, Owasso, Okla., was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Union, the son of the late George Edward and Mabel Augusta Schuenemeyer, nee Branson. Marvin passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Owasso, Okla., at the age of 88.



Marvin received his schooling in Union. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, from July 6, 1950, to July 5, l954. On Oct. 20, l956, Marvin was united in marriage to Darlene Alreta Wright, at Faith Methodist Church in Kansas City.



Marvin worked for Southwestern Bell as an unlocated lineman, station installer and repeaterman. As a repeaterman, he was selected to work on the Republican National Convention (Detroit, Mich., 1980). In 1965, his family moved to Union, and he continued to work for AT&T (formerly Southwestern Bell Telephone). Marvin retired in 1991.



Marvin joined many community services. For six years, he served on the church council at Zion United Church of Christ in Union, serving three years as president. For 15 years, he served on the Union R-XI school board, including a term as president. He was an active member of American Legion Post 297 and was a commander for two years and vice-chairman for several years. He helped the youth program, was a Khoury League baseball coach, and a Webelos scout leader. In his retirement, he loved golf, fishing and boating, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Darlene Schuenemeyer; his four sons, Michael Dean Schuenemeyer and husband Rowen Garcia, Cleveland, Ohio, Mark Jeffrey Schuenemeyer and wife Leslie, Independence, Brian Allen Schuenemeyer and wife Jeannine, Cape Girardeau, and Eric Glenn Schuenemeyer and wife Mary, Benton, Ark.; one daughter, Connie Marie Weber and husband Patrick, Owasso, Okla.; as well as 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his sisters-in-law, Dolores Schuenemeyer, Louisville, Ky., Henrietta Schuenemeyer, Union, and Karen Findley and husband Rex, Grain Valley; and brother-in-law, Terry Wright, Lee's Summit.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his five brothers, Raymond Schuenemeyer and wife June, Pacific, Clifton Schuenemeyer and wife Jo, Union, Irwin Schuenemeyer, Louisville, Ky., Norman Schuenemeyer, Union, and George Schuenemeyer and wife Thelma, Beaufort; and two sisters, Laverne Ingram and husband Melvin, Ballwin, and Alice Becker and husband Owen, Union.



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held at Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery, Union, at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to American Legion Post 297, 205 North Washington Ave., Union, MO 63084, or First United Methodist Church Christmas Everyday Fund, 13800 East 106th St. N, Owasso, OK 74055.





