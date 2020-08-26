1/1
Marvin H. Maune
1940 - 2020
Marvin H. Maune, 79, Washington, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.

Marvin, son of the late Raymond Maune and wife Agnes, nee Aholt, was born Oct. 17, 1940, in Washington. He received his education from the St. Francis Borgia schools. Marvin retired from Ford Motor Company after 31 years of service. He was a member of the United Auto Workers. He was a very devoted father and grandfather. Marvin also was a master woodworker and loved to travel. Marvin was a member of St. Francis Borgia Church. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

Marvin is survived by his beloved companion, Anna Thiel, Washington; his daughters, Cheryl Rackers and husband Keith, Florissant, Donna Williams and husband Bryan, Coralville, Iowa, and Angela Schmidt and husband Jim, Fenton; grandchildren, Joshua Rackers and wife Erin, Jacqueline Kernan and husband Scott, Timothy Rackers, Peter Rackers, Mary Agnes Rackers, Lucas Rackers, Ethan Rackers, Dakota Rackers, Ashlee Strubberg and husband Steve, Clara Tayamora and husband Ralph, Samantha Williams, Vivian Williams, Kyle Schmidt and Darren Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Elise and Deacon; siblings, Richard Maune and wife Joan, Mary Jo Wilding and husband Tom, Jeanne Sullentrup and husband Terry, and Harold Maune and wife Babs; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, from 5 to 8 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held Monday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington, with interment at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery,Washington.

Memorials to Masses are preferred.

The Maune family asks that anyone attending the visitation or Mass wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
