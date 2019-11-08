Home

Marvin Hix Obituary
A funeral service for Marvin Hix, 75, Union, was held Friday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial was in Shiloh Baptist Cemetery, Robertsville.
Visitation was Thursday, Nov. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Hix died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie Hix, Union; one son, Nicholas Hood and fiancee Bridgette Smith, Washington; two daughters, Tabatha Bradshaw and husband Roy, Winona, and Patricia Feth and husband Dan, Beaufort; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 8, 2019
