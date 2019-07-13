Marvin Leonard Noelke, 68, Eureka, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.



Marvin, son of the late Leonard Noelke and wife Alice, nee Struckhoff, was born April 18, 1951, in Washington. Marvin received his education in Washington. He was united in marriage to Judy Kay Marquart May 23, 1981, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Washington, and moved to Eureka in 2008. Marvin was employed as a master service technician at Chris Auffenberg Ford for over 40 years. In his free time, Marvin took flying lessons and became a pilot. He loved flying planes, skydiving and building model airplanes. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and the Knights of Columbus. Marvin had many hobbies, but his favorite way to spend time was with his granddaughter.



Marvin is survived by his wife, Judy Noelke, Eureka; one son, Doug Noelke and wife Brenda, Union; one daughter, Tina Noelke and husband Jeff Orf, Eureka; one granddaughter, Katy Orf; one sister, Annette Engemann and husband Larry, Washington; one brother, Keith Noelke and wife Debi, Washington; five sisters-in-law, Vera Benedict and husband Harrison, Washington, Dorothy Wright and husband John, Ruth Marquart, all of St. Louis, Laverne Hellebusch and husband Carl, Olathe, Kan., and Mary Jane Marquart, Washington; two brothers-in-law, Leonard Marquart and wife Micki, and Gary Marquart, all of Washington; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



A funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington, with the Rev. Mike Boehm officiating.



Burial followed in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the .



The Noelke family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.