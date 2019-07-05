|
A funeral Mass for Marvin Noelke, 68, Eureka, formerly of Washington, will be Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.
Burial will follow in St. Francis Borgia cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, from 4 to 8 p.m,. with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m., at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Noelke died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Noelke, Eureka; one son, Doug Noelke and wife Brenda, Union; one daughter, Tina Noelke and Jeff Orf, Eureka; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on July 5, 2019