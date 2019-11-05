|
|
|
A funeral Mass for Marvin "Cotton" Terschluse, 79, Washington, will be Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church, Clover Bottom.
Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Beaufort.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Terschluse died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Terschluse, nee VanLeer; one daughter, Jodi Caroline Terschluse, New Haven; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 5, 2019