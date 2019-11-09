|
Marvin "Cotton" Terschluse, 79, Washington, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Cotton, son of the late Henry Terschluse and wife Mary, nee Gumoluh, was born Dec. 20, 1939, in Washington. Cotton received his education at St. Ann Catholic School in Clover Bottom. He served in the U.S. Army, from May 1959 to April 1961. He was united in marriage to Jane VanLeer June 1, 1974, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beaufort. The couple made their home in Washington, and one daughter blessed their union. Cotton worked as a truck driver, doing local delivery for Jim's Distributing for 32 years. He was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Cotton enjoyed the outdoors, fishing at the cabin on the river, and woodworking. His greatest joy was spending time with his beloved grandsons.
Cotton is survived by his wife, Jane Terschluse; one daughter, Jodi Terschluse, New Haven; two grandsons, J.T. and Jensen Holguin; one brother, Dennis Terschluse, Washington; three sisters-in-law, Shearon Ballmann, Sue Terschluse and Pat Terschluse, all of Washington; and one brother-in-law, Dan VanLeer and wife Alice, Beaufort.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Esther Hellmann; and three brothers, Melvin Terschluse, Thomas Terschluse and Frank Terschluse.
Visitation was held Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, Clover Bottom.
Burial followed in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Beaufort.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Ann Catholic Church or St. John's Lutheran Church.
The Terschluse family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 9, 2019