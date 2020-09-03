Marvin VanLeer

Funeral services for Marvin "Beef" VanLeer, 83, Beaufort, will be private.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Union.

Mr. VanLeer died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia VanLeer, Beaufort; one son, John VanLeer and wife Lori, Beaufort; two daughters, Beth Billington and husband Dan, Chamois, and Jill Pickard and husband Mark, De Soto; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



