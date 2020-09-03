1/
Marvin VanLeer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for Marvin "Beef" VanLeer, 83, Beaufort, will be private.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Union.
Mr. VanLeer died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia VanLeer, Beaufort; one son, John VanLeer and wife Lori, Beaufort; two daughters, Beth Billington and husband Dan, Chamois, and Jill Pickard and husband Mark, De Soto; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved