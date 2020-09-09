Marvin "Beef" VanLeer, 83, Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Marvin was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Beaufort, at home, a son of Walter VanLeer and wife Viola, nee Doerr. He was a 1955 graduate of Union High School. Marvin was a star basketball player and the first president of the Union FFA Chapter.
On Nov. 5, 1960, he was united in marriage to Virginia Wilmesher at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Union.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves in the 1960s. Marvin worked for MFA for over 60 years, retiring at the age of 80. He enjoyed visiting with his customers on his delivery route and was always on call to serve them, no matter the time of day or night.
Marvin enjoyed farming, running and spending time with family and friends. He loved watching basketball games, especially those in which his son was coaching, or his grandsons were playing. If you ever met Marvin, he would either have a silly riddle to tell you or encourage you to go run a foot race with him. One of his proudest accomplishments was when he was one of those selected to carry the Olympic Torch in the torch relay in St. Louis in 2002.
Marvin was a member of the Franklin County Cattlemen's Association. He also served on the Franklin County Extension Council and was a 4-H beef project leader. Marvin was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia VanLeer, Beaufort; one son, John VanLeer and wife Lori, Beaufort; two daughters, Beth Billington and husband Dan, Chamois, and Jill Pickard and husband Mark, De Soto; one sister, Helm Olm, Toronto, Kan.; five grandchildren, Josh Billington, Casey Goldschmidt and husband Mike, Tyler Pickard, Cullen VanLeer and Cameron VanLeer; two great-grandchildren, Bennett Goldschmidt and Cooper Goldschmidt; many nieces and nephews; other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey (in infancy); two brothers, Ross and Glenn; sister-in-law, Dixie VanLeer; and in-laws, Gilmore Wilmesher, Catherine Wilmesher and Shirley Wilmesher.
A private family service was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union, with graveside services following.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Union FFA Chapter or a charity of the donor's choice
.
The VanLeer family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.