1/2
Marvin VanLeer
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin "Beef" VanLeer, 83, Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Marvin was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Beaufort, at home, a son of Walter VanLeer and wife Viola, nee Doerr. He was a 1955 graduate of Union High School. Marvin was a star basketball player and the first president of the Union FFA Chapter.

On Nov. 5, 1960, he was united in marriage to Virginia Wilmesher at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Union.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves in the 1960s. Marvin worked for MFA for over 60 years, retiring at the age of 80. He enjoyed visiting with his customers on his delivery route and was always on call to serve them, no matter the time of day or night.

Marvin enjoyed farming, running and spending time with family and friends. He loved watching basketball games, especially those in which his son was coaching, or his grandsons were playing. If you ever met Marvin, he would either have a silly riddle to tell you or encourage you to go run a foot race with him. One of his proudest accomplishments was when he was one of those selected to carry the Olympic Torch in the torch relay in St. Louis in 2002.

Marvin was a member of the Franklin County Cattlemen's Association. He also served on the Franklin County Extension Council and was a 4-H beef project leader. Marvin was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Union.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia VanLeer, Beaufort; one son, John VanLeer and wife Lori, Beaufort; two daughters, Beth Billington and husband Dan, Chamois, and Jill Pickard and husband Mark, De Soto; one sister, Helm Olm, Toronto, Kan.; five grandchildren, Josh Billington, Casey Goldschmidt and husband Mike, Tyler Pickard, Cullen VanLeer and Cameron VanLeer; two great-grandchildren, Bennett Goldschmidt and Cooper Goldschmidt; many nieces and nephews; other family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey (in infancy); two brothers, Ross and Glenn; sister-in-law, Dixie VanLeer; and in-laws, Gilmore Wilmesher, Catherine Wilmesher and Shirley Wilmesher.

A private family service was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union, with graveside services following.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Union FFA Chapter or a charity of the donor's choice.

The VanLeer family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oltmann Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved