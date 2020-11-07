Marvis Irene Templer, 73, Union, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Marvis was a loving mother and wife whose primary joy was her family. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Templer; her son, Chapman Templer and wife Lauren Larkin; daughter, Abby Templer Rodrigues and husband Herbert; and granddaughter, Clara Rodrigues. She also is survived by two sisters, Carolyn O'Tool and Mary Virginia Forbis, and one brother, James Lowell Coffman.
She devoted a significant portion of her life to community service. She was a Sunday school teacher, youth group sponsor and a founding member of an arts council in Pacific. As a mother, Marvis volunteered countless hours and often led the PTO throughout her children's schooling. Later, she chaired Habitat for Humanity's Family Selection Committee. Even as recent as this year, she was still volunteering with AARP, preparing taxes for seniors. Marvis was proud to have had a productive career, from secretarial work, to social work, to homebound teaching. She ended her working life coordinating textbook purchasing at the East Central College bookstore.
Marvis also enjoyed quilting and traveling. She quilted with three community quilting groups, Zion U.C.C., St. Joseph Neier and St. John's Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed the camaraderie of the City Slickers. While Marvis and Bruce traveled all across the United States, and even to the Brazilian Amazon, she most loved the Appalachian Trail. She and Bruce visited all 14 states that the trail passes through.
Marvis was loved by her family and so many more outside it. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Dig Deep, https://www.digdeep.org/donate
or Hope Ranch, https:// www.hoperanchmo.org/donate
.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.