Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Boyer


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Boyer Obituary
2-28-1927 -

4-20-2020 -

Mary Agnes (Fuller) Boyer, 93, Washington, formerly of St. Louis, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Grandview Healthcare Center, Washington, from complications of COVID-19.

Mary was the wife of the late Thomas F. Boyer, for 63 years. She is survived by one daughter, Tiemin Kunkel (Robert), Washington; three granddaughters, Julie (Luke Hinkle), St. Louis, Robin (Will Perman), Centennial, Colo., and Elise (Brett Scott), Chicago, Ill.; six great-grandchildren, Clementine and Josephine Hinkle, Ava and William Perman, and Isla and Jack Scott; three sisters, Norma Hollansworth, Ruth Fuller and Jane Schweppe; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at a later date at Kutis Funeral Home, Lemay Ferry.

Arrangements were in care of Kutis Funeral Home, Lemay Ferry.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -