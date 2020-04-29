|
2-28-1927 -
4-20-2020 -
Mary Agnes (Fuller) Boyer, 93, Washington, formerly of St. Louis, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Grandview Healthcare Center, Washington, from complications of COVID-19.
Mary was the wife of the late Thomas F. Boyer, for 63 years. She is survived by one daughter, Tiemin Kunkel (Robert), Washington; three granddaughters, Julie (Luke Hinkle), St. Louis, Robin (Will Perman), Centennial, Colo., and Elise (Brett Scott), Chicago, Ill.; six great-grandchildren, Clementine and Josephine Hinkle, Ava and William Perman, and Isla and Jack Scott; three sisters, Norma Hollansworth, Ruth Fuller and Jane Schweppe; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at a later date at Kutis Funeral Home, Lemay Ferry.
Arrangements were in care of Kutis Funeral Home, Lemay Ferry.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 29, 2020