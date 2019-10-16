|
|
Mary A. Emke, nee Broeker, 70, Washington, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Mary, daughter of the late David Broeker and wife Ann, nee Eckelkamp, was born April 6, 1949, in Washington. Mary graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School. On Oct. 18, 1969, she married George Emke, at St. Gertrude Church. For many years she worked at Happy Apples and Hodges Badge Company. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, St. Bernadette's Sodality, V.F.W. Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary. Mary truly cherished babysitting for her grandchildren and other children she considered her grandchildren, and never turned down an opportunity to spend time with her family.
Mary is survived by her husband, George Emke, Washington; children, Jennifer Tobben and husband Jim, Washington, and Christine Meyer and husband Gary, Marthasville; siblings, Gilbert Broeker and wife Myrt, Vera M. Taylor and husband Terry, all of Washington, Glennon "Butch" Broeker, Marthasville, Dale Broeker and wife Valerie, Union, and Richard Broeker, Washington; grandchildren, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Meyer and fiance Drake Gleeson, Richard "Rick" Tobben and fiancee Emily Scheible, Theodore "Teddy" Meyer, and Abigail "Abby" Tobben; in-laws, Mary Emke, Steve Emke and wife Mary, Marge Seiter, John Emke, Greg Emke and wife Janis, all of Washington, Cathy Steffens and husband Ron, Labadie, Joe Emke and wife Lisa, and Matthew Emke, all of Washington; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Emke; her parents; parents-in-law, Norman and Mercedes Emke; sister-in-law, Becky Broeker; and brothers-in-law, Steve Seiter and Glennon "Dutch" Gerner.
Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.
Interment will follow at St. Francis Borgia Church Cemetery, Washington.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church or the American Diabetes Association.
The Emke family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 16, 2019