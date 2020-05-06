|
Mary A. Hillerman, nee Swoboda, 63, Washington, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home.
Mary was born Oct. 30, 1956, in Washington, to Velma, nee Volkerding, and the late Louis Swoboda. She was united in marriage to John A. Hillerman June 27, 1981, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. Mary was a loving and dedicated wife and mother, who loved children and her nearly 20-year career as a kindergarten teacher, founding the kindergarten program at St. Gertrude Catholic Grade School. She was an avid and talented quilter, constantly gaining new inspiration and techniques to challenge herself and try something new. She especially enjoyed her time with the St. Gertrude Church Quilting Group.
Mary is survived by her husband, John A. Hillerman, Washington; two children, Emily and John P. Hillerman, both of St. Charles; mother, Velma Swoboda, Washington; 11 siblings, Alexis Swoboda, Roswell, N.M., Ramona Dunlap and husband Dave, Webster Groves, Paula Fox, Columbia, Rose Hanneken and husband Tom, Joe Swoboda, all of Washington, Martin Swoboda and wife Donna, Villa Ridge, Margaret Swoboda and husband Dennis, Oregon state, Ernest Swoboda and wife Leesa, Beaufort, Leo Swoboda and wife Christy, Krakow, Ted Swoboda and wife Wendi, Union, and Cathy Cuttler and husband Nick, Fenton; two siblings-in-law, Diane Curran and husband Carey and Ken Hillerman and wife Rhonda, all of Krakow; mother-in-law, Irene Hillerman, Krakow; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Swoboda; a brother, Jim Swoboda; and a brother-in-law, Ron Fox.
A private funeral Mass and interment will be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Church and Cemetery.
The family will hold a public memorial at a later time.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the Miriam Foundation, to fund special education services.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 6, 2020