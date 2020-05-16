|
Mary A. Lawson, nee Nelson, 62, Pacific, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Mary, daughter of the late Jimmy Nelson and wife Dorothy, nee Reeves, was born Nov. 15, 1957, in Hawk Lane. She received her education from Pacific High School. On May 27, 1978, she was united in marriage to James Lawson, at Glencoe Community Church of God.
Among her survivors are her husband, James Lawson, Pacific; her mother, Dorothy Nelson, Pacific; two children, Becky Stoker and husband Albert, and Randy Lawson, all of Pacific; seven siblings, Johnny Nelson and wife Barb, Debbie Nelson, Brenda Dart, Jimmy Joe Nelson, Terry Nelson, Martha Wilds and husband Mike, and Sarah Clever and husband Craig; two grandchildren, Zach and Abby Stoker; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Nelson.
Visitation was scheduled for Friday, May 15, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with interment in Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.
Memorial donations can be given to a charity of donor's choice.
The visitation and funeral service will be open to the public. People who are attending will be asked to maintain a social distance of 6 feet. Seating may be limited, and people attending are welcome and encouraged to wear any type of protective face mask.
The Lawson family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on May 16, 2020