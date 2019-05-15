May 9, 2019 -



Mary A. Phillips Crawford, nee Meyer, 80, St. Charles, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.



Mary is survived by her son, Terry Boland; daughters, ^Gaye Holt and Deanna(James) Ledbetter; brothers, Bernard Meyer, Tommy (Ruthie) Meyer, Walter (Kathy) Meyer, and Richard (Kathy) Meyer; sisters-in-law, Caroline Meyer and Marlene Meyer; grandchildren, Kristel (John) Jackson, David (Renee) Holt, Natalee (Shrini) Kulkarni, Cheyenne, Kara (Jesse) Colley, Aaron Boland, Elliott Boland and Victoria Touchette; and great-grandchildren, J.T., David, Maddie, Amelia, Harrison, Luna, Silas, Saxon and Henry. She was a sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt and friend to everyone.



Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Boland, David Phillips and George Crawford; parents, John and Pansy Meyer; brothers, Ralph Meyer, John Meyer, Donald Meyer, Robert Meyer and Larry Meyer; and sisters, Barbara Tyree and Wanda Wilson.



Our Mary was a people person. She made friends easily and loved get-togethers. She enjoyed cooking for loved ones, traveling and making memories with her family. She was an adventurous, loving soul; a true Christian with many prayers for her large family and others; and always ready to cheer up and encourage. She will be greatly missed.



A memorial service will be held Monday, May 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, St. Charles.



Memorial donations may be given for funeral expenses, St. Jude^Children's Research Hospital or the Salvation Army, in care of Paul Funeral Home, 240 North Kingshighway, St. Charles, MO 63301.



Arrangements were in care of Paul Funeral Home, St. Charles. Published in The Missourian on May 15, 2019