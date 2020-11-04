- 1943 - 2020 -



Mary Ann Strus, nee Konys, 77, Washington, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.



Mary, daughter of the late John Konys and wife Opal, nee Dowil, was born April 2, 1943, in Washington. On Aug. 1, 1975, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Strus.



Among Mary's survivors are two children, Bonnie Young-Ritson and husband Ronald Landen, Washington, and David Young, Union; four siblings, Betty Sparling, Denver, Colo., Wanda Konys, Lawrence Konys and Catherine Trentmann, all of Washington; grandchildren, Matthew Young and wife Kristen, Justin Young, all of Union, Tiffany Hauther and husband Rodney, St. Clair, Andrea Breitenbach, Alexis Breitenbach, Taylor Ritson and Paige Ritson, all of Washington; seven great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Ann Strus, Hawk Point; in-laws, Annette Konys, Columbia, Dolly Konys, Washington, DeeDee Konys, Pacific, and John Ritson Jr., Washington; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Strus; parents; and three brothers, John, James and Paul Konys.



Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington, with interment in the church cemetery.



Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Borgia Church.



The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





