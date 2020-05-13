|
- 1934 - 2020 -
On May 4, 2020, our loving mother, Mary Angela Suntrup, passed away peacefully in her sleep and is reunited with her cherished husband, Donald Suntrup. Angie was 86 years old and was certainly "one of a kind." She came from very humble beginnings, born in the tiny Missouri town of Catawissa, Feb. 28, 1934, in the middle of the Great Depression. She was one of seven children born to the late Bernard and Virginia Scheve. The simple, important things in life were paramount to her, like good manners, helping others and just being kind. While gathering around the sick bed, her sister told us a story. When Angie was born, she was very sick and very weak. The doctors didn't think she would make it through the night. So, her mother bundled her up, put her into some kind of kitchen pot and slid her in the oven, heated to "Warm."^ Yeah, let that one sink in for awhile. Catawissa in 1934. The entire family couldn't stop laughing.
Angie married the love of her life, Don Suntrup, when she was 19 years old, and they were married 56 years before Don passed away in 2009. She is survived by her brother and two sisters. She was the proud mother of four grown children, proud grandmother of 16 healthy kids and extremely proud great-grandmother of 17 healthy children, with three on the way. We like to say she is responsible for 40 heartbeats. What a wonderful legacy!
Angie worked in residential real estate her entire adult life and was still working into her 80s when her illness forced her to reluctantly retire. Despite being sick, the family had to convince her to stay home because all she wanted was to be back out there mingling with people and clients. She was so gregarious and outgoing, and everybody loved her.
Angie was one of the great characters you could ever want to meet. She would prance around in tight, short shorts and heels, and boy could she "pull it off." You rarely saw her without her high heels on, and in fact, she would always do her stress tests on the treadmill in her doctor's office in her heels, to the great humor of the nurses. Angie had an extraordinary "joie de vivre,"^ that manifested itself in so many charming ways, including her infectious laugh and sense of humor, her Dolly Parton hairstyle, her uproarious cheerleading routines, especially "Watermelon, Watermelon," which she performed for her grandkids into her late 70s. Most of all, she was a brilliant raconteur, and her stories are legendary within the family. Angie had the most amazing ability to recall events and stories from her childhood with remarkable clarity. Her stories, repeated hundreds of times, remained as fresh and hilarious as the first time you heard them. Her grandchildren would follow her around with a tape recorder to capture those wonderful "chestnuts" for posterity. She would also regale you regularly with these wonderful and colorful little aphorisms that were just an integral part of growing up in the country. Thanks, Mom! Angie was a fashion "icon," with her tight sweaters, her bling which adorned every outfit and accessory, her earring sets (clip-ons, of course) that perfectly matched every social occasion like the baseball Cardinals, the Blues, picnics, golf outings, etc.
Mom, you will always be missed beyond measure. You were the best mother and best role model. As a family, we were so blessed to have you in our lives for 86 blissful years, and we could not be more grateful. You will always be celebrated as our loving mother and devoted, loving wife. You were always totally committed to your family and to your faith, and you always seized life and lived it to its fullest. You are a "firecracker" if ever there was one, and we are all just striving and hoping that we can emulate you in every way so we can make you proud. We know you are now up in heaven with Dad, finally reunited, probably talking his ear off and refusing to bottom-line your stories. We miss you, Mom, and will see you soon, sweet Mother. Say "Hi" to Dad from all of us.
We would also like to extend our most heartfelt thanks to all the nurses, doctors, caregivers and friends who helped Mom prepare for her next journey. Your compassion and empathy will never be forgotten and is so appreciated. We especially want to mention her caregiver, Wanda, who was at our mother's side every night and day for three years. Wanda and Angie had a special relationship; they would dance together to the song, "Tennessee Whiskey," in their condo, while singing every word. It was magical to see. Wanda, there is no way we could ever repay you for your love and devotion to our mom, and we just want to let you know how special we all think you are and how important you are to all of us. You are like family. Thank you so much.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , act.alz.org.
Published in The Missourian on May 13, 2020