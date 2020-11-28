1/1
Mary Ann (Linder) Coulter
1923 - 2020
- 1923 - 2020 -

Mary Ann (Linder) Coulter, 97, Evansville, Ind., formerly of Linton, Ind., passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at home.

Mary Ann was born in Iowa City, Iowa, May 7, 1923, to Leo and Frances (Roushar) Linder. She distinguished herself as a young teenager in Pella, Iowa, by teaching herself to tap dance, and gave tap dance lessons to children for a nickel each. Mary Ann moved to Washington as a teen and graduated from Washington High School. She married Forrest Coulter, April 14, 1944. For many years, Forrest and Mary Ann owned and operated Coulter's store in Linton, Ind., first specializing in fabrics and sewing supplies, later selling ladies^clothing and finally reinventing the store as a mini-mall for consignment vendors. They also operated stores in Altamont, Ill., Bedford, Ind., and Terre Haute, Ind. Mary Ann had a beautiful smile which she offered generously to family, friends and strangers, and had the gift of raising the spirits of everyone around her. Her zest for life was infectious and was often displayed as she danced around her store making her customers laugh.

Forrest passed away in 1999. Mary Ann is survived by two daughters, Forresta (Bob) Bowersock, Linton, Ind., and Claudia Coulter, Evansville, Ind.; a son, Timothy (Julia) Coulter, Evansville, Ind; five grandchildren, Tracy (William) Hamilton, Linton, Ind., Todd White, Cincinnati, Ohio, Anthony (Tammy) White, Linton, Ind., Samuel (Julia) Coulter and Alexander (fiancee Alexis Walser) Coulter, all of Evansville, Ind.; two great-grandchildren, Stephen (fiance Anthony Weaver) Cooksey, Drexel Hill, Pa., and Nicole (Zachery) Alexander, Linton, Ind.; two great-great-grandchildren, Bria and Hendrix Alexander, both of Linton, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a brother, Charles Linder, Denison, Texas.

Due to COVID-19 considerations, no visitation will be held at this time. A private interment will take place in Washington at a later date at the Presbyterian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ann's memory to Greene County Humane Society, 1026 N. 1375W, Linton, IN 47441.

Condolences may be made online at www.browningfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Browning Funeral Home, Evansville, Ind.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Browning Funeral Home
738 Diamond Ave.
Evansville, IN 47711
(812) 425-2896
