A funeral Mass for Mary Ann Unnerstall, 86, Union, will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Villa Ridge.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 2:45 p.m., at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Unnerstall died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Unnerstall, Union; three sons, Robert Unnerstall and wife Linda, Union, John Unnerstall, and Ken Unnerstall and wife Chantell, all of Washington; three daughters, Louise Manhart, St. Clair, Johanna Crowe, St. Louis, and Angela Rue and husband Jay, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 3, 2019