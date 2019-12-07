Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:45 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Union, MO
Mary Ann Unnerstall


1933 - 2019
Mary Ann Unnerstall Obituary
Mary Ann Unnerstall, nee Schmitz, 86, Union, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Mary Ann, daughter of the late Robert Schmitz and wife Theresa, nee Geders, was born Jan. 18, 1933, in St. Louis. Mary Ann received her education in St. Louis, and graduated in 1951 from Coyle High School in Kirkwood. She was united in marriage to Donald Unnerstall July 3, 1954, at St. Peter's Church in Kirkwood. They made their home in Villa Ridge, and six children blessed this union. Mary Ann was a member of St. Mary's Church in Villa Ridge, and later joined the parish of Immaculate Conception in Union. She was active in the Franklin County Prison Ministry, and volunteered to make baptismal garments for those in need. Mary Ann's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Donald Unnerstall; three sons, Robert Unnerstall and wife Linda, Union, John Unnerstall, and Ken Unnerstall and wife Chantell, all of Washington; three daughters, Louise Manhart, St. Clair, Johanna Crowe, St. Louis, and Angela Rue and husband Jay, Washington; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Teresa Walker, Marthasville; four brothers, Robert Schmitz, Manchester, Joe Schmitz, St. Louis, John Schmitz, Gray Summit, and Bill Schmitz, St. Louis; many other friends and family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Louis Schmitz.

Visitation for Mary Ann Unnerstall was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with a rosary service at 2:45 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.

Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Villa Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Franklin County Prison Ministry or Masses.

The Unnerstall family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 7, 2019
