A memorial service for Mary Anne Suender, 82, Washington, will be Saturday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m. at Lifestream Church, Washington.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mrs. Suender died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Suender, Washington; two sons, John Copeland and wife Sharon, Bridgeton, and Mike Copeland and wife Tammy, Fulton; two daughters, Pamela Kelley, O'Fallon, and Paula Topp and husband Jeff, Lake St. Louis; two stepsons, Ron Suender Jr. and wife Maria, California state, and Gary Suender and wife Joann, St. Genevieve; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 10, 2020