|
|
Mary Bleckman (Weppner), 90, formerly of Washington, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Creve Coeur.
Mary was born July 6, 1929, in Beaufort, to Minnia and Louis Weppner. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Bleckman; son, Jeffrey Bleckman; two brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra Haley and husband Marc, and LuAnn Franzer; seven grandchildren, Nicole Hoppe, Nathan Hoppe, Andrew Bleckman, Lauren Bleckman, Alex Franzer, Megan Franzer and Katelyn Franzer; four granddogs, Scrambles, Cortana, Pumpkin and Tucker; other relatives and many friends.
An open house is planned to honor and celebrate Mary's life Saturday, March 21, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Elijah McLean's, Washington. A memorial and prayer are planned for 3 p.m.
Memorial donations to are preferred.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 14, 2020