Mary Catherine Friday, nee Dempsey, 85, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Franklin; mother of five; grandmother of 16; and great-grandmother of 10.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lola and Paul Dempsey, and her siblings, Ron, Paul, Jack (Dempsey), Joe (Luna) and Pauline (Rucker.)
Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Frank Friday, and her five children, Steven Friday, Union, Paula Ershen and husband Keith, Michael Friday and wife Cherie, all of Washington, Susan Cernich and husband Paul, Fenton; and Laurie Fields and husband Mike, Jackson.
She was a 36-year resident of Union. Mary had many jobs throughout her life, but her most important "job" was raising her five children. She worked at Six Flags until her retirement.
Visitation will be held at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, Thursday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, with a funeral service following at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow in Union City Cemetery, Union.
If you would like to make donations, please make them to the or .
Arrangements are in care of Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 18, 2019