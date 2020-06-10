Mary Catherine Mebruer (Roetheli), 72, Washington, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home.
Mary, daughter of the late Gregory Roetheli and wife Florine (Diener), was born June 14, 1947, in Washington. On Oct. 15, 1966, she was united in marriage to Denis Mebruer, at St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington.
Mary was the former owner of Body Natural Salon and Spa in Washington.
She was a free-spirited individual, enjoying life to the fullest. She loved being around friends, reading and traveling to different destinations.
She is survived by her husband, Denis Mebruer, Washington; two children, Tori Mebruer, Washington, and Gregory Mebruer and wife Molly, Eureka; one brother, David Roetheli and wife Debi, Washington; one sister, Carol Ferrell, St. Louis; three grandchildren, Grace Sullentrup, Joel Sullentrup and Kate Mebruer; brother-in-law, Glenn Mebruer and wife Emily; sister-in-law, Patty Mebruer; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Gregory and Florine Roetheli.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with a service at 7 p.m.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at St. Gertrude Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, are preferred.
Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 10, 2020.