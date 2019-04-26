|
A funeral service for Mary Coello, nee Somogyi, 94, St. Clair, will be Monday, April 29, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Coello died Thursday, April 25, 2019.
She is survived by her sister, Emily Somogyi, Ballwin; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 26, 2019
