A funeral service for Mary "Rose" DeClue, nee Cordia, 82, St. Clair, will be Friday, May 22, at 4 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal in St. Stephens Cemetery, Richwoods, will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be Friday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. DeClue died Sunday, May 17, 2020.
She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Gonzalez and husband Steven, Lea Hawkins-Mwanza and husband Edward, and Tonya Bailey, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 19, 2020