Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Drzewucki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Drzewucki


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Drzewucki Obituary
Mary Ellen Drzewucki, nee Rice, 73, Florissant, passed away suddenly in her home, Monday, March 16, 2020.

Mary was born Aug. 30, 1946, in Jefferson City, to the late Floyd and Margaret Rice.

Mary is survived by her husband, Ron Drzewucki Sr.; two children, Shana Molitor and husband Don, Marthasville, and Aron Lappe and wife Chris, Florissant; two granddaughters, Stephanie Halbe, Marthasville, and Sarah O'Reilly and husband John, Huntington Beach, Calif.; one great-granddaughter, Isabella Rose O'Reilly; one aunt and best friend, Darlene Ross, Texas state; one brother, Doug Rice and wife Jeannie, Kansas City; one niece, Kellie Johnson; one nephew, Doug Rice Jr.; and many, many friends.

Mary cherished family gatherings and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her creativity and eye for beauty shined through her poetry, flower gardens, and her many other creations and hobbies. She had a curiosity that inspired her to travel the country in her youth, and explore and document her family's genealogy. She will be remembered fondly for her sense of humor, which continues to warm our hearts and put smiles on our faces even during the most difficult times.

Services are private at this time. Family and friends may share messages of condolence with the family at www. hutchensfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -