Mary Ellen Drzewucki, nee Rice, 73, Florissant, passed away suddenly in her home, Monday, March 16, 2020.
Mary was born Aug. 30, 1946, in Jefferson City, to the late Floyd and Margaret Rice.
Mary is survived by her husband, Ron Drzewucki Sr.; two children, Shana Molitor and husband Don, Marthasville, and Aron Lappe and wife Chris, Florissant; two granddaughters, Stephanie Halbe, Marthasville, and Sarah O'Reilly and husband John, Huntington Beach, Calif.; one great-granddaughter, Isabella Rose O'Reilly; one aunt and best friend, Darlene Ross, Texas state; one brother, Doug Rice and wife Jeannie, Kansas City; one niece, Kellie Johnson; one nephew, Doug Rice Jr.; and many, many friends.
Mary cherished family gatherings and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her creativity and eye for beauty shined through her poetry, flower gardens, and her many other creations and hobbies. She had a curiosity that inspired her to travel the country in her youth, and explore and document her family's genealogy. She will be remembered fondly for her sense of humor, which continues to warm our hearts and put smiles on our faces even during the most difficult times.
Services are private at this time. Family and friends may share messages of condolence with the family at www. hutchensfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 25, 2020