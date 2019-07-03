Mary Elizabeth Reed, known to all as Libby, nee Hoff, 82, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, June 28, 2019, in St. Clair, surrounded by the love of her family.



Libby was born July 25, 1936, in St. Clair, the daughter of Harold Eugene Hoff and wife Mary Alma Marie, nee McCrary. On May 3, 1958, she was united in marriage to Vernon Lee Reed, and five children came to bless this union.



Libby was a devoted Christian and lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church, Lonedell. As long as her health allowed, she was an active member of the church. In past years, she taught Sunday school, served the bus ministry, worked at Vacation Bible Schools and worked in the church kitchen. During her working years, she was employed at Carmo Shoe Company, Hoff Cleaners and also babysat in her home. Her most recent job was working as a custodian at East Central College in Union, retiring after 15 years. Libby was full of life, and was always smiling and laughing. She loved to sing, especially with her sisters. She was a great cook and loved cooking for her family. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her children and grandchildren, and many wonderful memories were created.



Libby is survived by three sons, Gordon Reed and significant other Karen Parker, Paul Reed and significant other Noreen Williams, all of St. Clair, and Chris Reed and wife Angel, O'Fallon; two daughters, Judy VanNess and husband Donald, and Michelle Reed and significant other John Dingledine, all of St. Clair; two sisters, Joan Burnett and husband Ken, and Carol Rae Todisman and husband Jim, all of St. Clair; siblings-in-law, Rosie and Joyce Hoff, both of St. Clair, and Galib Baqir, Houston, Texas; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and friends.



Libby was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Reed; her son- and daughter-in-law, Beth Reed and John Whitworth; four grandsons, Jason and Nathan VanNess, and Seth and Jasper Williams; her parents, Harold and Mary Hoff; three brothers, Harold Hoff, known to all as Bud, Richard Hoff and John Hoff; and three sisters, Dorothy Anderson, Fern Baqir and Jean Russell Redhage.



Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Ben Kingston officiating.



Interment was in Bethel Baptist Cemetery, Lonedell.



Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Cemetery.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on July 3, 2019