Mary L. (Dyson) Elder, 74, Sullivan, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, surrounded by family.



Mary, daughter of Everett Dillon and Ella Caroline (Von Behren) Dyson was born Sept. 4, 1944, in Washington. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Class of 1962. She was united in marriage to Richard Shafferkoetter and settled into their first home in Washington, and became a stay-at-home mom with the birth of her first daughter, Linda. Several years later, they moved to Sullivan, and soon after another daughter, Larrinda (Laurie), was born into the family. The family then moved to Arlington, Texas, for six years where Mary worked at LTV in cash management and accounts payable. In 1974, a job opportunity prompted a move back to Sullivan where Mary made her home until retirement. She worked in a variety of businesses, including a fabric store, a family campground, a department store, D^cor Plus, and was owner of Bourbon Barrel and Richard's Restaurant. Mary was united in marriage to Robert Elder in January 1996 in a Las Vegas ceremony. After Robert's retirement, the couple made their home in Long Beach, Miss., where Mary would have lived out her life near the beach and in the sunshine. Eventually, Alzheimer's illness brought Mary home to Sullivan to be near her children for her care.



Although Mary lived many miles from her hometown, she always kept in close touch with her family and loved hosting out-of-state visitors. She was the typical proud mom and grandma, speaking often of her family to friends and neighbors. Mary was known for her kind and loving manner. She never met a stranger. She loved getting to know new people and made friends easily. One of her joys was just sitting with friends enjoying good conversation with a glass of wine or beer. She loved Mardi Gras, decorating her seasonal tree, cooking, and attending the Methodist Church. Mary was an avid bridge player. She was a member of a bridge club during her years in Sullivan and picked up with a group when she retired to Mississippi. She was a member of the Ladies Luncheon Group in Long Beach, Miss., and a lifetime member of the Sullivan VFW Post 3987. She loved being a pet owner and her Yorkie, Presley, was named for her favorite singer, Elvis. Mary enjoyed working in her yard, spending hours outdoors. She was lovingly referred to as Mary Lee, Mom, Grams, and Mississippi Queen.



Mary is survived by her husband, Robert Elder, Long Beach, Miss.; two daughters, Linda Richardson and husband Rick, and Larrinda "Laurie" Witt and husband Brian, all of Sullivan; two stepchildren, Robbie Elder and wife Shannon, and Terri Bekebrede and husband Tim, all of St. Charles; seven grandchildren, Ashley Dace and husband Derek, Sullivan, Carissa Richardson and fianc^e Destiny Beckett, Fulton, Phillip Mincemeyer and wife Anna, Gerald, Rachel Mincemeyer, Scottsdale, Ariz., Hannah Mincemeyer and Dalton Turner, Stanton, Olivia Witt, Sullivan, and Becky Cannon, Florida state; one granddaughter-in-law, Jenny Richardson, Sullivan; four step-grandchildren, Erin Strein and husband Adam, and Joe Bekebrede and wife Katie, all of St. Charles, Blake Elder, St. Louis, and Olivia Elder, O'Fallon; seven great-grandchildren, Grayson, Owen, Ava, Cole, Jacob, Jordan and Jackson; three step-great-grandchildren, Henry, Austin and Andrea; one brother, Kenny Dyson and wife Maria, St. Louis; one brother-in-law, Bill Froning, Arlington, Texas; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Ella Dyson; one brother, Jimmy Dyson and wife Mona; three sisters, Shirley Froning, Betty Martin and husband Mel, and Dorothy Owens and husband Robert; one grandson, Rick Richardson Jr.; and father- and mother-in-law, John and Barbara Elder.



Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, at Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan.



Funeral services followd at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home, with Mr. Duke West as the officiant.



Interment followed in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Sullivan.



Memorial contributions may be made to the .



Friends may send online condolences to Mary's family at www.eatonfuneralhome.com.



All arrangements were under the care of Eaton Funeral Home of Sullivan and Bourbon. Published in The Missourian on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary