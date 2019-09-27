|
A funeral service for Mary Elizabeth Garner, nee McGath, 99, New Haven, will be Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Sunday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Garner died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New Haven.
She is survived by two sons, David Garner and wife Donna, New Haven, and Bryan Garner and wife Sheryl, Auxvasse; five daughters, Betty Lawson and husband Monroe, Ironton, Fay Melton, Fort Myers , Fla., Carrol Schaper and husband Art, Troy, Sue Mans and husband Mike, Jefferson City, and Brenda Lindsey, Valley Park; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 27, 2019