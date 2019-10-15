|
|
|
A funeral Mass for Mary Ellen Knight, 94, Washington, will be Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Villa Ridge.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 3 to 8 p.m. with a parish rosary at 2:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Knight died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
She is survived by nine sons, Bill Knight and wife Karen, Shell Knob, Father Bob Knight, Luebbering, David Knight and wife Geri, Union, John Knight and wife Janice, Gray Summit, Andy Knight and wife Karen, Washington, Monsignor Jeff Knight, Deacon Brian Knight and wife Joan, Villa Ridge, Kevin Knight and wife Sheri, and Pete Knight and wife Mary, all of Washington; four daughters, Rita Stebbing and husband Frank, Washington, Mary Roy and husband Wayne, Potosi, Nancy Struckhoff and husband John, Washington, and Veda Scharpenburg and husband Mark, Omaha, Neb.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 15, 2019