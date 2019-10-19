|
Mary Ellen Knight, nee^Griffin, 94, Washington, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Mary Ellen, daughter of the late John Talton Griffin and wife Sally Mae, nee Barr, was born April 11, 1925, in Brundidge, Ala. Mary Ellen received her grade school education in Alabama and graduated from high school in Florida. She was united in marriage to John Joseph Knight Sr. Nov. 14, 1945, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in St. Louis. The couple made their home in Cottleville, and after several moves, settled in Franklin County in 1967.
Mary Ellen owned and operated several businesses during her career. The first was the Rite Way Resale Shop for 15 years, and then for 10 years she owned and operated the WeeCare Daycare. After that, she assisted her husband as a clerk for the Rite Way Auction Service, which later became the Knight Brothers Auction Service. Mary Ellen also was an active member of her community, and belonged to the St. Vincent de Paul Society and Lions Club. She also volunteered with Marriage Encounters. Mary Ellen had many hobbies she enjoyed, including bowling, playing cards and games, puzzles and riding bikes. She also was an avid reader. She truly enjoyed the Franklin County Silver Games and won gold many times. She was dubbed "Queen of the Silver Games," a title she proudly enjoyed. While Mary Ellen enjoyed many hobbies and interests, she also was a devout Catholic and member of St. Mary of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Villa Ridge.
Mary Ellen is survived by nine sons, Bill Knight and wife Karen, Shell Knob, the Rev. Bob Knight, Luebbering, David Knight and wife Geri, Union, John Knight and wife Janice, Gray Summit, Andy Knight and wife Karen, Washington, Monsignor Jeff Knight, Deacon Brian Knight and wife Joan, all of Villa Ridge, Kevin Knight and wife Sheri, and Pete Knight and wife Mary, all of Washington; four daughters, Rita Stebbing and husband Frank, Washington, Mary Roy and husband Wayne, Potosi, Nancy Struckhoff and husband John, Washington, and Veda Scharpenburg and husband Mark, Omaha, Neb.; 27 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one sister, Eleanor Griffin, Dothan, Ala.; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Joseph Knight Sr.; her siblings, Edward and Dinkins Griffin, Margaret Pugh and Katherine Tomlin; and one son-in-law, Tim Burleson.
A funeral Mass was held Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Villa Ridge, with the Rev. Bob Knight, Monsignor Jeff Knight, the Rev. Joe Wormek and Deacon Brian Knight officiating.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church.
The Knight family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 19, 2019