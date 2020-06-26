A funeral service for Mary Ellen Robertson, 83, Washington, will be Monday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at The Ridge Church, Villa Ridge.

Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 28, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

Mrs. Robertson died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Washington.

She is survived by her husband, William T. Robertson, Washington; two sons, William J. Robertson, Gerald, Thomas A. Robertson and wife Patty, Washington; two daughters, Katherine Ray and husband Raymond, Plainfield, Ill., and Tina E. Alferman and husband Tracy, Washington; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





